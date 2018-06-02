Vehicle Crashes into Local Business: Going Bonkers Restaurant

COLUMBIA - On 02/15/2013, members of the Columbia Fire Department were dispatched, at 10:24 am, to a reported injury accident at 3812 Buttonwood Dr. Going Bonkers Restaurant. While en-route crews learned the incident involved a vehicle into a structure and upgraded the call to an extrication accident. When they arrived on the scenes the driver was assisted out of the vehicle and the incident was downgraded.

The driver and her passenger were both wearing seatbelts and were uninjured. The business was open at the time of the incident and there were no injuries to any of the patrons inside Protective inspections was called to the scene to evaluate the structural integrity of the building and cleared it to remain open. At the time of this release,

At the time of this release (approximately 12:00pm) crews were waiting on a tow truck to arrive and the business was waiting on a construction crew to close up the opening in the building. KOMU-8 has a reporter on the scene, stay tuned and check our website for follow-ups.