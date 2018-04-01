Vehicle crashes into U-Haul trailers, vans in Columbia

COLUMBIA - A vehicle crashed into multiple U-Haul vehicles at the intersection of Business Loop 70 and W. Sexton Road Thursday night.

U-Haul Manager James Smith was going to the storage facility to help a customer get a trailer after hours when he got a call about the crash.

“Well, I ended up getting a call from my assistant manager while I was up here on my way to hook up that trailer saying that there were a bunch of police officers and that there had been some kind of an accident," Smith said. "He said it looked like they had hit a trailer and it looks like they didn’t really damage the two trailers they hit, but it knocked one spinning into the side of another van. Significant amount of damage there.”

The trailers were parked in the U-Haul parking lot when the vehicle crashed into them.



“If I had to guess on the van I’d probably say a few hundred dollars for the door, it looks like it didn’t really hurt it much worse than that but that trailer’s totaled,” Smith said.

It is unclear what the circumstances of the crash were.

KOMU has reached out to the Columbia Police Department for more information on the crash. This story will be updated with that information as we receive it.