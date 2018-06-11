Vehicle going northbound on Highway 63 catches on fire

COLUMBIA - Crews responded to a vehicle fire on northbound Highway 63 in Columbia around 6:30 Tuesday evening, just south of the Grindstone exit.

When the Columbia Fire Department arrived at the scene, 50 percent of the vehicle was on fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, and the driver escaped with no injuries.

Brenda Harris, a bystander, said she pulled off the highway to help the driver when she saw flames and smoke coming from his car.

The right lane of Highway 63 was partially obstructed while crews responded to the blaze.

Fire fighters and police are still investigating the scene, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.