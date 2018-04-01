Vehicle Overcorrection Causes One Mans Death

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a fatal vehicle accident that occurred Thursday around 8:45 a.m.

Forty-one-year-old Paul F. Richards, heading southbound Missouri Road 47, overcorrected his vehicle and traveled off the road. Officials reported that the truck overturned several times after striking a tree, totaling the driver's vehicle.

The Washington County coroner pronounced Richards' death an hour after Troop C of the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded.