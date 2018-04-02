Vehicle overturns on I-70

COLUMBIA - A westbound vehicle overturned Tuesday morning after the driver went off the road near mile marker 135 on I-70. Several emergency crews responded to the scene, just east of Columbia.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver, 48-year-old Raffael Caleca, went off the road, hitting a sign before the vehicle overturned. Caleca was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Officials have since turned the vehicle back over.

Caleca, who was transported to University Hospital, was in serious condition.

The Highway Patrol received a call around 6:45 a.m. and arrived at the scene at 7:02 a.m.

