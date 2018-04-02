Vendors Begin Setting Up for Heritage Festival

COLUMBIA- Vendors began setting up their tents Friday for the 34th Annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show.

The festival is at Nifong Park Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The festival will feature traditional music, crafts and goods for visitors to enjoy. Vendors will sell different goods and the Lewis and Clark outpost will be featured as well.

There is a children's section called the Fun for Young'uns Area where Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Karen Ramey says history comes alive.

The Haskell Indian Nation Dancers and roots and Cajun music will be featured as well.

Visitors can also tour the Maplewood Home and the Walter's Boone County Historical Museum.