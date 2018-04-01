Vendors from all over attend a craft fair for exposure

COLUMBIA – Vendors and craft makers of all trades participated in the Columbia Spring Vendor and Craft Fair on Saturday.

Parking and elbow space were limited as people poured in for two dollars a ticket.

About 130 vendors showed up to participate. Trevor Jett and his wife organized the event. He said they have organized similar events in Fulton and other mid-Missouri areas, but this is their first one in Columbia.

“We saw that we could probably put on and help a lot of direct sellers and homemade crafters get their products out in the community,” Jett said.

Jett said the goal is to help small businesses. He said about 75 percent of their vendors are hand made crafters.

“It’s very satisfying,” he said. “A lot of the vendors so far today have come up and thanked us and want us to do more vendor shows for them.”

As of Saturday, there are not any more shows planned, but Jett said he hopes to do more in the future.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to local charities in the Columbia area.