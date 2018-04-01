Ventura dominates Orioles as Royals cruise to 6-1 victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yordano Ventura settled down after a shaky first inning, Eric Hosmer homered to continue his hot streak and the Kansas City Royals beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 on Sunday.

Alex Gordon also went deep before the Royals strung together a series of hits in a four-run seventh that broke the game open. Hosmer finished 2 of 4 to push his AL-leading on-base streak to 26 games.

Ventura (2-0) allowed his lone run and two of his three hits in the first inning. He wound up going seven, striking out four and improving to 11-1 since he was brought back from Triple-A last July.

Mike Wright (1-2) allowed five runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings for Baltimore.

His final line gave no indicated that most of the sun-splashed afternoon amounted to a pitchers' duel between two young right-handers who seemed to be in complete control.