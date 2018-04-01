Ventura Pitches Gem as Royals Win 7-1

By: The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - Yordano Ventura pitched 8 1-3 stellar innings and Mike Moustakas hit a three-run homer to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1 on Friday night.

Ventura (6-7) blanked the Indians on four hits until Michael Brantley hit a leadoff homer in the ninth. The rookie right-hander was pulled after Jason Kipnis' one-out single. Ventura allowed six hits and struck out four in the longest outing of his career.

Salvador Perez and Christian Colon, making his first major-league start, had three hits apiece while Lorenzo Cain snapped an 0 for 11 skid with an RBI single in the third and a run-scoring double in the fifth.

Josh Tomlin (5-6), coming off a one-hit, no-walk, 11-strikeout performance against Seattle, allowed five runs and 11 hits in 5 2-3 innings.

 

