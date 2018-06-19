Verdict Expected in Restaurant Killings Case

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis County judge is expected to announce a verdict Monday in the murder trial for one of two brothers accused of killing a waitress and a cook at a Steak `n Shake restaurant.

Twenty-three-year-old Oundr'e T. Akins of Cahokia, Ill., is charged with first-degree murder in the 2008 robbery killings of waitress Tammy Cantrell and cook Mark Gerstner.

The trial was last week. During the hearing, Akins' brother, 23-year-old Anthony D. Akins, reneged on a plea deal with prosecutors to testify against his brother. He will now go to trial on first-degree murder charges and could face the death penalty. He had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

The brothers were both former employees of the restaurant that they robbed.