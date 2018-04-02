Vernon County woman sentenced to 2 years for embezzlement

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Vernon County woman was sentenced to two years in prison for embezzling more than $336,000 from her employer and failing to pay taxes on the stolen money.

The Joplin Globe reported Patricia Culbertson was sentenced Monday in Springfield. She was also ordered to pay about $412,000 in restitution to Barrington Manufacturing Corp. and federal and state governments.

In December, Culbertson pleaded guilty to bank fraud and filing a false tax return while working as a bookkeeper for Barrington Manufacturing Corp. from June 2009 until June 2014.

According to court documents, Culbertson forged the company owner's signature on checks drawn from the company's bank account to cover her gambling debts and other personal expenses.

Authorities also say Culbertson did not report the embezzled income on her federal income tax returns for 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013.