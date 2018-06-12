Veteran celebrates Memorial Day weekend with his eyes on the sky

2 weeks 3 days 11 hours ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News
By: David Estrada, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – After serving eight years in the United States Air Force, the passion of this veteran for sky travel hasn't faded.

"If you are bit by that flying bug, it never goes away," Ron Sharek said.

It was that passion for flying that encouraged him to join the USAF.

"I've always wanted to fly, and the Air Force was the greatest way to do it," he said. "I entered flight school at Sheppard Air Force Base, which is in northern Texas, that was in 1968."

During his time in the USAF, Sharek spent a year in Vietnam where he flew 233 combat missions in an F-100.

He said family goals made him reconsider the Air Force.

"Kids were little and we wanted to provide them a little more stable life, so I selected to get out," he said. "But I really, really enjoyed the Air Force and it's always a big soft spot in my heart for our military."

After retiring from service, he became a commercial pilot for two and a half years.

Although he doesn't fly anymore, Sharek gets to enjoy his passion for airplanes every year during Memorial Day weekend.

Sharek has been one of the honor guests in the Annual Memorial Day Weekend Salute to Veterans Airshow for more than five years in a row. 

"I feel like I represent all the guys that I was flying with who didn't come home," he said. "I was in some missions where I was the only one that came back, of course they were killed in action."

The airshow reaches its 30th edition this year. The media chair for "Salute to Veterans," Jessica Houston, said their goal is to honor veterans in the U.S.

"It's an all-military show, we don't have any civilian-type aircrafts," she said. "It goes with our mission, you know, we want to honor the military members for what they've done, and so we want to do that through military aircraft."

Sharek said very year he comes to the airshow he gets jealous about the pilots flying for the crowd. As a matter of fact, he said he wishes he had performed in an airshow.

"Every time I see them go zooming by I say, well I wish I was in there with them,” he said.

He added seeing pilots perform brings to him "a collision on emotions."

"When I was over in Vietnam, it brings back a lot of sad memories, I am getting goose bumps right now," Sharek said. "You know, flying is some of a dangerous situation, especially when they are shooting at you."

Houston said throughout her years working with the organization of the airshow she has seen the meaning it has for veterans.

"I've heard so many different stories, you'll have a veteran you maybe they haven't seen the plane that they flew since they flew it. And they'll come to the tarmac, and they'll see one of those planes, and just you just seem their memories flowing through their mind,” she said. "Some of them start crying, and usually they're there with families, and they'd be able to tell those stories."

Sharek said although he didn't come from a big military family, he decided to give his service to the country.

"I love this country, and I just felt that I had to do something to do my part," he said. "I am very proud to have done my part, as small as it is."

He said the camaraderie and the fellowship of the Air Force is what he misses the most from his days in service.  

"You get a tight bond in the military," he said.

While none of his two children decided to join the Air Force, Sharek has a special hope for his grandchildren.

"I would hope that they have a recognition of the service, I would hope that more than serving that they had a greater respect for the people who gave them all the benefits that we have," he said.

As for the airshow, Sharek said as long as Mary Posner, founder of “Salute to Veterans,” continues to invite him he will continue to be part of this celebration of the service of veterans.

"I think it's the greatest event that I attend of this magnitude," he said. "This is really, really an honor to be a part of this organization."

More News

Grid
List

Capitol Projects celebrates 50th anniversary
Capitol Projects celebrates 50th anniversary
JEFFERSON CITY - Capitol Projects is a workshop in Jefferson City that has been providing employment for people with disabilities... More >>
34 minutes ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 3:00:00 AM CDT June 12, 2018 in Continuous News

Human remains found in Miller County
Human remains found in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains were discovered in rural Miller County on Monday. The Miller County Sheriff's Office received... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

One injured in nine-unit Columbia fire
One injured in nine-unit Columbia fire
COLUMBIA - Nine units were on the scene of a fire this afternoon on Anita Court in Columbia. "It's... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:54:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Pedestrian statistics have MODOT concerned
Pedestrian statistics have MODOT concerned
JEFFERSON CITY - Ninety-eight pedestrians were killed and and 264 were seriously injured in Missouri last year, according to the... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:34:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Parson to legislators: Time for a "fresh start" after facing "difficult truths"
Parson to legislators: Time for a "fresh start" after facing "difficult truths"
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson told lawmakers Monday it is time to move past the difficulties that led to... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:21:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

KOPN breaks world record for most interviews in 24 hours
KOPN breaks world record for most interviews in 24 hours
COLUMBIA - KOPN broke the world record for most people interviewed in 24 hours, in an event that put hundreds... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson meets with bipartisan congressional delegation
Gov. Parson meets with bipartisan congressional delegation
JEFFERSON CITY - Members of Missouri's congressional delegation sat down with Gov. Mike Parson in a private meeting Monday morning.... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 3:46:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

CPS takes steps toward new suicide awareness and prevention policy
CPS takes steps toward new suicide awareness and prevention policy
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools will take a step toward adding a suicide awareness and prevention policy. Monday night... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Two defendants in DeBrodie case plead not guilty
UPDATE: Two defendants in DeBrodie case plead not guilty
FULTON – Two of the five defendants facing charges in the Carl DeBrodie case pleaded not-gulity Monday. The judge set... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 2:47:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Road rage victim dies from injuries
Road rage victim dies from injuries
JOPLIN (AP) — Authorities say a man who was wounded in a suspected case of road rage has died from... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 9:04:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Columbia hosts bi-annual restaurant week
Columbia hosts bi-annual restaurant week
COLUMBIA - 23 eateries in The District will participate in the biannual summer Restaurant Week from 10 a.m. to 10... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 8:41:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing Moberly woman found
UPDATE: Missing Moberly woman found
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department has canceled an Endangered Persons Advisory for a woman who was missing since Sunday... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:10:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Police identify suspect in Columbia hit and run accident
Police identify suspect in Columbia hit and run accident
COLUMBIA - No one was injured during a hit and run accident at the intersection of College Avenue and Broadway... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 4:46:00 AM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Police identify body found in Moberly
UPDATE: Police identify body found in Moberly
MOBERLY - Moberly police have identified the body found at the intersection of Highway 24 and Robertson Road Sunday afternoon.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
HOLTS SUMMIT — Six members of Union Hill Baptist Church made it home safely this weekend after a volcano erupted... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 8:07:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is sprinting her way toward rare company, as one of 103 Missouri athletes heading... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in Sports

Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
SEDALIA - Several government officials joined Missouri farmers and ranchers on Saturday to enjoy food and talk about agriculture. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:31:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Downtown Broadway from 8th Street to Providence Road was closed down for part of the day on Sunday... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:27:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 72°
5am 71°
6am 71°
7am 73°