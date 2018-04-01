Veteran Recalls "Forgotten" Korean War

4 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, August 06 2013 Aug 6, 2013 Tuesday, August 06, 2013 6:33:00 PM CDT August 06, 2013 in News
By: Patrick Rawlings, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Veterans are recalling their "forgotten war," 60 years after an armistice signaled a ceremonial end to the conflict in Korea.

Army veteran Bob Wade said he and others returned home to a welcome they were not expecting.

"There was no attention, no attention made at all," he said. "Things went on like they wanted to go on."

"Some of the boys started coming home, especially the wounded ones, there wasn't much publicity about it," said
Wade, who is a member of VFW post 280 in Columbia.

"There was publicity about the battles and the movements," he said. "But as far as what we were doing there, I don't think that the American people got an idea of what there really was."

Wade said he even experienced animosity from other veterans.

"It was a police action, in fact the VFW didn't want to let us guys in because it wasn't a war like they fought," he said.

A veteran's advocacy group is currently looking for Korean War veterans to honor at an upcoming banquet, August 30.

"It's very necessary to recognize these men for their actions," said Exercise Tiger Association national director, Susan Haines.

"The honors banquet is going to be recognizing the Korean War veterans as well as outstanding military men and women from all branches," Haines said.

Exercise Tiger is recognized by the Department of Defense and advocates and conducts annual ceremonies in honor of veterans.

"It's good to reestablish the spirit of patriotism across the country," Haines said. "They were of a generation where they very much displayed their patriotic nature and support of their country."

"It's a special honor to recognize these veterans who have paid such a dear price for our country's freedom," she said. "Come join us, because we would like to thank you in person, for your years of service, and for your part in keeping this country free."

As the years go by, the number of veterans continue to decline.

"We're up to 50 funerals so far this year," said Don Briggs, VFW Post 280 commander.

Briggs served in Vietnam and said sentiments toward Korean War veterans have changed.

"Veterans are veterans," Briggs said. "Doesn't make no difference what branch, where they were at. Because a lot of people don't realize that it takes seven guys in the rear to put one guy in the field," he said.

Wade said he does not hold any grudges for how he was treated.

"I'm not much for accolades, there are various memorials, I think that's enough."

He volunteered for the draft and served from 1954 to 1956. Wade was sent to Korea on a secretive mission nearly a year after the armistice.

"I was in a platoon that did a lot of moving around in the Far East," he said.

Wade's superiors told him his stint would last two weeks. That turned into two months. His platoon was divided into groups of four, spread out across the demilitarized zone, also known as DMZ.

"The North Koreans were sniping our troops in the early evening and at night, whenever they could find them, and we were told to clean them out," he said.

"It was cold, and never got warm, and we did our job," Wade said.

After Korean, Wade flew to Japan and eventually to Southeast Asia.

The armistice was only a cease-fire agreement. A treaty was never signed.

Missouri is among the states that suffered the highest combat deaths in Korea. Missouri suffered 944 deaths, sccording to the U.S. Department of Defense and the Defense Casualty Analysis System.

In total, the U.S. suffered 36,574 combat deaths.

Anyone interested in learning about the honors banquet can contact Susan Haines at ExerciseTiger.org.

 

More News

Grid
List

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 30°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
5pm 26°
6pm 26°
7pm 29°
8pm 29°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

2:00p
PGA Tour Golf
5:00p
KOMU 8 News @ 5
5:30p
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
4:00p
Rules of Engagement
4:30p
Rules of Engagement
5:00p
The Goldbergs

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy