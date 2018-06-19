Veteran St. Louis Officer Found Dead in His Home

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A veteran St. Louis police officer who was recently demoted following a female subordinate's accusations of sexual harassment has been found dead.

A source reports that officers went to the home of Sgt. Robert Ceriotti Thursday morning after he failed to report to work. It was supposed to be his first day back since being demoted from lieutenant by the Board of Police Commissioners.

Officers found Ceriotti dead in his bed. Police say there were no signs of trauma or foul play. His attorney believes he died of natural causes.

Ceriotti was a member of the city police force for three decades.

The subordinate, Sgt. Karen Menendez, told commissioners the harassment had been ongoing since the 1990s. She also filed a civil suit over the claims.