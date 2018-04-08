Veterans Bike Through Columbia

I-70 was busy today with hundreds of veterans riding their motorcycles across the country.The "run for the wall" campaign began in 19-89 as an effort to gain attention for certain military veterans.The annual event has more than 400 riders participating this year.The riders will end up in Washington, D.C. Just before memorial day."I'm doing it for a worthy cause. Prisoners of wars, missing in action that are not accounted for, we'd like to make it known to the higher ups in washington that we're not gonna give up."