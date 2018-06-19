Veterans Campus Planned in Columbia

COLUMBIA (AP) - Three organizations are discussing building a 4.2-acre campus for veterans in northeast Columbia.

The Columbia Housing Authority, Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital and Welcome Home Inc. say the project would include short-term and long-term housing and offer support services.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the campus would offer 29 temporary beds for veterans seeking services from Welcome Home and 25 one-bedroom apartments for veterans who use a federal program that provides vouchers to veterans for housing.

Housing authority CEO Phil Steinhaus says veterans would be able to use the temporary beds and have the chance to obtain a voucher from the federal program to move into the permanent housing.

The three entities say the project would be paid for with a blend of loans, grants, tax credits and private donations