Veterans Day Deals Could Save Consumers Money

COLUMBIA - Veterans Day offers the chance to honor members of the armed services while also allowing consumers to keep extra change in their pockets.

From discounts in department stores to restaurants, several Veterans Day deals are listed below Be sure to click on each deal to learn the specific details.

Restaurants:

Applebee's: Veterans and Active Military get a free signature entree on Nov. 11



Denny's: All You Can Eat Pancakes to active, inactive and retired military on Nov. 12



Great American Cookie: Free Cookie for Military on Nov. 11



Golden Corral: Verterans and Active Duty Military get a free meal Nov. 12



Lonestar Steakhouse: Free entree on Nov. 12



Olive Garden: Free entree for veterans and active duty military on Nov. 11



Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin' Onion, beverage and 10 percent discount on Nov. 11 and 12



Red Lobster: All veterans and active duty military receive a free appetizer on Nov. 11



Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch and beverage on Nov. 12



T.G.I. Friday's: Free Veterans Day lunch on Nov. 12



Other:

Big Lots: Ten percent discount for veterans and military personnel on Nov. 10



Shutterfly: Free greeting card sent to a military member

Walgreens: Veterans and active duty military receive 15 percent discount on Nov. 11