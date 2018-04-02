Veterans United listed as 30th best place to work in U.S.

COLUMBIA - Fortune magazine named Veterans United Home Loans number 30 on its top 100 places to work in the U.S. Thursday.

"Being considered a great place to work is a testament to the enthusiasm and dedication our employees have to one another and to our Service Members. They make coming to work great,” said Chief People Officer Amanda Andrade.

Fortune reported Veterans United, which is based in Columbia, is the nation's largest dedicated VA lender that helps veterans become homeowners.

The firm sends its new hires $10 before their first day. The new hires then share how they used the money to better the lives of others.

"We know our collective efforts will have a big impact on the lives of service members, as well as each other and because of that we come through the doors each day ready to work hard together as friends and co-workers. We have an amazing team," said Nate Long, CEO at Veterans United.

In a survey by Fortune, 99 percent of employees said they feel good about the way the company contributes to the community, 98 percent say they are proud to tell others they work at the company and 97 percent say people care about each other there.