Veterans United Now Columbia's Fourth Largest Private Employer

COLUMBIA - Veterans United Home Loans reported Wedneday it now has 1,006 employees nationwide, including 719 in Columbia. Regional Economic Development, Inc. (REDI) said that makes VUHL the fourth largest private employer in Columbia. Veterans United works to assist military men and women use their VA Loan benefits. The company, which was founded in 2002, financed more than $1.6 billion in loans in 2011.