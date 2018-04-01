Veterans Virtual Tours seek to help Aging Veterans

A new initiative seeks to provide veterans unable to physically travel virtual tours of their memorials. We are losing our World War II veterans at a rate of 800 a day nationwide and unfortunately, most won't live long enough to see the memorials built in their honor.

Veterans who are too sick to travel on an Honor Flight are given an option to be a part of a live virtual tour to Washington, DC, the Beaches of Normandy, France and even Pearl Harbor. Volunteers use webcams and Google+ Hangouts to virtual transport the participants to places they might not otherwise get to visit. Veterans Virtual Tours is a partnership between Virtual Photo Walks, Central Missouri Honor Flight and Veterans United.

The all volunteer organization has traveled to assisted living centers and VA hospitals in Mexico, Columbia, Cameron and even the state of California.

Arlin Rhodes wasn't able to travel on an Honor Flight so this Veterans Virtual Tour was the next best thing.

"I don't think most people realize us young guys going into the second World War how much we appreciated given the opportunity to serve our country," said Mr Rhodes from his room at an assisted living center in Osage Beach. "We were brought up to love our country ever since child birth and I'm on the verge of a slippery slope going down and I love my country. So thank you very much."

If you know of a veteran not able to phsyically travel to see their memorial, fill out an application for a virtual tour here. www.virtualphotowalks.org . If you know of a veteran who is able to travel by air, please tell them about www.centralmissourihonorflight.com .