Victim found unconscious in campground after beating

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Prosecutors have charged a Mexico man with assault after police found a man with serious injuries at a campground near Bagnell Dam.

Early on the morning of September 22, police responded to the campground and found the victim unconscious on the ground, his alleged attacker standing over him covered in blood. Medics took the victim to University Hospital in Columbia with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect - John Powell, 39, of Mexico - admitted to attacking the victim. Officers said the victim had been beaten, stabbed in the head and arms, and was dragged behind a vehicle for several hundred feet.

According to police, Powell and his wife had been staying at the campground for a couple of weeks, and had just met the victim the day of the assault.

The Miller County Prosecutor's Office charged Powell with three counts each of assault and armed criminal action. He was booked into the Miller County Jail on $300,000 bond.