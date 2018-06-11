Victim identified in fatal Columbia shooting

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deadly shooting of a 28-year-old man in northeast Columbia.

Police said in a news release that Cameron Scott Caruthers was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting Monday. Police say the shooting stemmed from a disturbance between two people who knew each other and that robbery doesn't appear to be a motive.

One man was detained for questioning but has since been released.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call police or the tips hotline at (573) 875-8477.