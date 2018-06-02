Victor Thomas Named USTFCCCA Central Region Coach of the Year

JEFFERSON CITY - After leading the Lincoln women's indoor track & field team to its third-straight MIAA title, Blue Tigers' head coach Victor Thomas has been named the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's Central Region Women's Indoor Track & Field Coach of the Year. The honor, announced by the USTFCCCA on Friday (March 1), marks the fifth-consecutive season that Thomas has been selected as regional coach of the year.

The Blue Tigers, currently the No. 1 team in the nation heading into next week's NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships, won eight events at last weekend's MIAA Championships (Feb. 22-24) to earn 190.50 team points and claim their third-straight league title. Thomas, in his 12th season as the head coach at Lincoln, leads a team that owns the nation's best times in the 60-meter, 200-meter and 4x400-meter relay events.

Under Thomas' watch, the Blue Tigers qualified 13 athletes for 20 events at the NCAA Championships. Thomas, who was named the USTFCCCA South Central Region Women's Indoor Coach of the Year in each of the past four season, coached LU athletes to a total of seven automatic entries for the national championships.

Lincoln's successful indoor season was recognized by the USTFCCCA earlier this week with 13 members of the team being named All-Central Region in a combined 22 events. The Blue Tigers' 13 recognized athletes were by far the most by any women's program in the MIAA, with Emporia State being second with five honored athletes.

The Lincoln women's track & field team will try to win its fifth indoor title in program history next week at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championship meet. The championships will be held March 7-9 in Birmingham, Ala. at the Birmingham CrossPlex as part of the 2013 NCAA Division II National Championships Festival. The Gulf South Conference and the City of Birmingham will serve as co-hosts of the championships.