Video shows man shooting at Kansas City bus

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority has released a video showing a man shooting at a city bus last year, seriously wounding a 15-year-old girl.

The video released Tuesday shows the man standing alone at a bus stop in eastern Kansas City on Dec. 30. He eventually pulls a gun out of his jacket and begins firing at the bus.

Bus passengers are seen scattering as the shots hit the vehicle.

Kansas City police told KSHB-TV that investigators believe the man was aiming for the girl's boyfriend, who was sitting next to her on the bus.

No one has been arrested and detectives are asking the public for tips to help identify the shooter.