Video shows nearly 200 looters at Ferguson-area store

FERGUSON - St. Louis County police are looking for nearly 200 people who looted one grocery store on the night of the announcement that a grand jury would not indict Ferguson officer Darren Wilson in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

Police on Wednesday released surveillance video showing about 180 people smashing into and looting the Dellwood Market on Nov. 24. The video shows people carrying out several stolen items. Police also released still photos of the suspects.

It was the third time police have released photos and surveillance video in an effort to track down those responsible for looting in and around Ferguson. A dozen Ferguson-area businesses were destroyed in fires and many other businesses were damaged in looting in the hours following the announcement.