Video Spurs Help for Homeless Man in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A homeless man is getting a new start, thanks to a video posted by two Saint Louis University students.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the video posted on YouTube shows Austin McBroom and Blake Carelli finding "Michael" on a St. Louis street, then taking him to get a meal and new clothes.

The organization Places For People heard about the video and recognized Michael. Staff say he became homeless when he was stranded on his way to Arizona.

The organization found a new home, moving Michael into the Carondelet Manor group home on Wednesday. Places For People staff are also working with him to reinstate Social Security and Medicaid benefits.