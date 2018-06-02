VIDEO: Take a Look at the Joplin Damage

JOPLIN - KOMU 8 journalist Genevieve Curtis spent 18 hours in Joplin after a tornado ripped through the community. She captured images of the tragedy and rescue efforts underway in parts of the community where most of the media is unable to access Tuesday. She put some of the video together to share with the KOMU community.

If you have photos or videos to share, you can send it to shareit@komu.com