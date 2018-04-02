Vietnam Veteran Protests of Storage Vietnam Display

JEFFERSON CITY - Tom Seematter arrived at the state capitol in Jefferson City Monday to protest the Missouri Museum of History removing a piece Vietnam memorial art. The memorial consisted of a piece of Seematter's artwork, drawn in remembrance of veterans who served in Vietnam. Seematter walked more than 160 miles to the capitol from his home in Annapolis, MO, to, as he says, "restore honor in the capitol."

Seematter started his walk on October 11th, and has continued his journey at a rate of 10 miles a day. With two fellow veterans at his side, Seematter found support from citizens of multiple towns along the way. In 1990, his work of art sparked the "Project Homecoming" campaign to get the drawing hung in the Missouri Museum of History. The campaign drew attention across the state and the drawing was on the state capitol museum floor for 20 years, until the museum decided to remove it for restoration purposes.

Seematter and the Department of Natural Resources that oversees the museum came to an agreement Monday afternoon to keep the memorial in the museum for three years while Seematter works to get it permanent status. The Department encourages veterans to donate artifacts to the museum so that future generations may enjoy them as well.

