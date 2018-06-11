Viewer photos: Air show celebrates armed forces

Another view of the deHaviland Vampire as it flies during the Salute to Veterans Celebration and Air Show. (Photo by Sheila Baker)

A rare USN C-1A TRADER hosted by Colonel Karen Neuman, USA Ret., "Miss Belle," was open for tours during the airshow. (Photo by Sheila Baker)

The T-6 Reno Racing Plane "Radial Velocity" is owned and flown by John Lohmar. This type of plane was used to train pilots in various branches of the armed services. (Photo by Sheila Baker)

A member of the Trojan Flyers Demonstration Team flies upside down at the Salute to Veterans Celebration and Air Show. (Photo by Sheila Baker)

Another view of the 1944 WWII B-25 Mitchell Bomber known as "Show Me" as it flies during the Salute to Veterans Celebration and Air Show. (Photo by Sheila Baker)

Another view of the Trojan Flyers plane, on the ground at Columbia Regional Airport. (Photo by Sheila Baker)

The deHaviland Vampire is owned and flown by Jerry Conley. (Photo by Sheila Baker)

The 1944 WWII B-25 Mitchell Bomber known as "Show Me" flies close to the ground at Columbia Regional Airport. (Photo by Sheila Baker)

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 News viewer Sheila Baker said her family was awed at the Salute to Veterans Celebration and Air Show held over the Memorial Day weekend at Columbia Regional Airport.

She shared many photos of the event (see gallery captions for details), and said she was impressed by how well the older aircraft performed.

"We really enjoyed seeing all of the flyovers and planes on the ground," she said.

Baker said she was glad to see a big turnout for the event.

"We were very happy in the ways they celebrated our armed forces and those whose lives were lost for our country," she said.