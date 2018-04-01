VIEWER PHOTOS: Severe Weather Hits Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - As severe weather rolled into mid-Missouri late Thursday afternoon, viewers sent KOMU 8 News a wealth of photos, videos and other reports of the conditions in their area.

Severe weather watches and warnings came through, posing a threat of tornadoes, hail and wind damage.

National Weather Service spotters confirmed a tornado touched down in Trenton, Mo. Trenton is in the northern part of the state.

We've compiled some of the photos, videos and tweets both our team and viewers sent in Thursday.

We first warned viewers over Twitter about a Tornado Watch in Chariton, Macon, Pettis and Saline counties around 1 p.m.

This progressed into Tornado watches, warnings and severe thunderstorm watches and warnings all over the viewing area.

Tornado Watch for Chariton, Macon, Pettis and Saline County until 8:00pm CDT. http://t.co/SwjCk5GyXE — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) March 27, 2014

As the storm brewed, viewers began to send in photos and videos of the storm's destruction.

This picture comes from Sandy Hawkins. It shows a storm cloud forming in Columbia Thursday afternoon.

KOMU 8 News producer Andrea Park sent in this Vine video of downtown Columbia after the storm. You can see plenty of hail left on the ground and water streaming down Hitt Street.

A river of hail flows down Hitt St in downtown CoMO #MOwx KOMU 8 News, @KOMUNews https://t.co/FulFFSomWA — Andrea Park (@andreaypark) March 28, 2014

Viewer Vickie Dunham sent in this picture of hail covering a roadway near Otterville, Mo.

At Midway Debbie Stansberry sent us this picture of hail.

Adam Peipert sent us this picture of pea-sized hail in downtown Columbia on Twitter.

Andy Waterman also sent us this picture of hail in Columbia.

Andrew Jones Tweeted us this picture of the calm after the storm.

@KOMUnews Double Rainbow after the storm! #OhMyGosh pic.twitter.com/rk2zkz1Dys

— andrew jones (@awjhx9) March 27, 2014

Daniel Owens sent us this picture from Ashland of storm clouds.

Rob and Portia Shadbolt sent us this picture looking off their deck in Fulton.

