Viewer Survey: Share your thoughts on the transgender bathroom bill

COLUMBIA - Controversial legislation aimed at restricting access to multi-user restrooms has sparked conversation across the country. The so-called bathroom bills emerged as one of the issues at the forefront of American politics after North Carolina lawmakers put a bill in place in 2016 that required people in government buildings to use the bathroom that corresponds with the gender specified on their birth certificate.

Missouri, with three different proposals, leads the 14 states with pending legislation. Senate Bill 98 would require public school students to use the restroom, shower room or locker room that corresponds with their biological sex assigned at birth. Similarly, House Bill 745 would require all public school restrooms and locker rooms be used by children of the same biological sex assigned at birth. House Bill 202 would require all multiuser restrooms be divided by gender.

Please tell us your thoughts on the issue by taking this brief survey. It is completely anonymous, but you may choose to leave contact information if you'd like to share your story with one of our reporters.

