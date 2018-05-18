Viewers Share as Severe Weather Hits Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - Severe weather hit mid-Missouri Saturday night, and as it did, KOMU 8 viewers shared photos and tweets with our newsroom.

"We've seen anywhere from half of an inch to quarter sized hail in here in Columbia. This same system earlier produced anywhere from pea sized to baseball sized hail, mainly in parts of western Missouri near Marshall. We should be in the clear for the rest of the evening, with mainly pop up showers possible, " Tori Stepanek, KOMU 8 First Alert Weather said.

Local emergency agencies also reminded viewers to use caution driving during the weather and to call non-emergency lines for non-emergencies.

— Caitlin Kissinger (@caitkissinger) May 11, 2014





Calls are stacking up waiting to be dispatched. Please keep in mind, if it's not an emergency... Free the 911 phones and call non-emergency.

— Boone County ENS (@BooneCoENS) May 11, 2014

Columbia Fire Dept. Has now received numerous calls about downed trees and transformer problems/lines down. Please use caution of driving.

— Boone County ENS (@BooneCoENS) May 11, 2014

@KOMUnews the real deal hail here in como pic.twitter.com/xnNrIS3JU4 — luke lieb (@LukeLieb) May 11, 2014

We want to hear from you, too. Email your weather photos news@komu.com or share via Twitter or Facebook.