Viewers share photos and information about severe weather

COLUMBIA - On Monday night, thunderstorms hit mid-Missouri. Viewers shared pictures showing how the storm affected their area.

As of 11:50 p.m. Monday, nearly 2,000 Columbia Water and Light customers were without power, according to an outage map. At least one stoplight near the MU campus was without power.

Traffic lights are out all along Stadium Boulevard near the @Mizzou campus. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/vrOqSopMMN — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) March 7, 2017





Tornado watch over in Boone County, but still some crazy rain/lightning/wind going on @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/aH7D3aoVPf — Austin Hough (@Austin_Hough29) March 7, 2017





Viewers sent reports of hail in Jefferson City, Mexico, Fulton, Hallsville, Thompson, Centralia and New Franklin.

The National Weather Service had issued tornado warnings for areas in mid-Missouri.

The Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather Team provided continuous coverage on Facebook Live for nearly three hours.