Viewers share photos of mid-Missouri flooding

MID-MISSOURI — Flooding caused road closures on Saturday. KOMU 8 News viewers shared photos and videos of what they saw.

Rob-Portia Shadbolt shared an image of flooding at Stinson Creek in Fulton:

Connie Judd sent in a photo of Vivion Field flooding in Jefferson City:

Darren Totten sent a photo of Sinking Creek Road near Rocheport in Boone County:

Pam Gilmore Bowman sent in these photos of flooding at the Club at Old Hawthorne:

J Patrick Madigan shared an image of Mill Creek flooding:

Lance Dollens shared a photo of flooding at Audrain Road 353 in Mexico:

Laura Boswell Adamik posted a photo of flooding at CR4021 between AA and 94 in Holts Summit:

Randy Funk shared a photo of Town Branch in Mexico:

Funk also shared a photo of the dam in Mexico:

Shawna Hillen shared a photo of a car partially under water in Holts Summit:

"This is normally a field," Jennifer Miller said. This is outside Latham:

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include more viewer photos.]