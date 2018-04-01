Viewers share photos of mid-Missouri flooding
MID-MISSOURI — Flooding caused road closures on Saturday. KOMU 8 News viewers shared photos and videos of what they saw.
Rob-Portia Shadbolt shared an image of flooding at Stinson Creek in Fulton:
Connie Judd sent in a photo of Vivion Field flooding in Jefferson City:
Darren Totten sent a photo of Sinking Creek Road near Rocheport in Boone County:
Pam Gilmore Bowman sent in these photos of flooding at the Club at Old Hawthorne:
J Patrick Madigan shared an image of Mill Creek flooding:
Lance Dollens shared a photo of flooding at Audrain Road 353 in Mexico:
Laura Boswell Adamik posted a photo of flooding at CR4021 between AA and 94 in Holts Summit:
Randy Funk shared a photo of Town Branch in Mexico:
Funk also shared a photo of the dam in Mexico:
Shawna Hillen shared a photo of a car partially under water in Holts Summit:
"This is normally a field," Jennifer Miller said. This is outside Latham:
[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include more viewer photos.]
Julie Ann Bower took this photo near taken near Westlake Ace Hardware in Fulton: