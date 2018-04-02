Viewers submit photos after Tuesday storms

Jessi Morelock-Shaffer sent in this picture she took of the damaging winds and hail in New Bloomfield outside of her home.

Sarah Peterson sent in this picture of a fallen tree currently blocking the driveway of her Portland home. Peterson wrote, "This tree took out 2 more on way down."

Tracy Garrison from Smithton, MO came home to her BBQ up-side-down across the yard after the high winds. I live in Smithton, MO. I came home to this. The winds must have been pretty strong.

Java Bean commented on KOMU 8's Facebook page with this photo of the Sedalia Tallman's Company's roof caved in. The building is off North Ohio St. in Sedalia.

Cyndi Hughes Evans posted this picture of hail in New Bloomfield off of state road Y.

Brenan Moriarty sent in this picture she took 8 miles west of Jefferson City.

COLUMBIA - A series of strong storms swept through mid-Missouri Tuesday leaving a small wake of damage in its path.

Viewer Jessi Morelock-Shaffer wrote saying, "The wind gusts were incredible! Shooting pea-sized hail horizontally like little ice bullets into the sides of our home."

Viewer Sher-rE Bird wrote to us, "My friend Ashley and I just kept watching the clouds because they started getting thicker. There was slight rotation in one cloud, but nothing came of it. Those clouds passed, the rain started falling, and things just seemed to ease on in to a normal spring shower."

Several counties saw severe thunderstorm warnings throughout the day, but no tornadoes were spotted.

