Viewers submit photos after Tuesday storms
COLUMBIA - A series of strong storms swept through mid-Missouri Tuesday leaving a small wake of damage in its path.
KOMU 8 News posted on its Facebook page encouraging people throughout the community to send in their storm pictures and stories.
Viewer Jessi Morelock-Shaffer wrote saying, "The wind gusts were incredible! Shooting pea-sized hail horizontally like little ice bullets into the sides of our home."
Viewer Sher-rE Bird wrote to us, "My friend Ashley and I just kept watching the clouds because they started getting thicker. There was slight rotation in one cloud, but nothing came of it. Those clouds passed, the rain started falling, and things just seemed to ease on in to a normal spring shower."
Isaac Pasley commented on the Facebook page, "Tuesday is trash day here in SW Columbia ... saw a lot of debris strewn across the yards and streets as I drove home earlier today."
Several counties saw severe thunderstorm warnings throughout the day, but no tornadoes were spotted.
For up-to-date weather forecasts, click on the weather tab of the KOMU 8 News website.
