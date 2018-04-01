Viking Men's Basketball Falls to College of the Ozarks

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's basketball team fell behind early and could never quite get close enough to College of the Ozarks in an 84-61 loss Tuesday night at the Burns Athletic Complex.

Despite falling behind early, the Vikings would try and work their way back against College of the Ozarks, trailing by as few as five points midway through the first half, but hot shooting by the Bobcats was too much for MVC as they trailed by a 37-20 score going into halftime.

The Vikings got hot toward the end of the game, but over 50-percent shooting by the Bobcats in the second half put the Vikings in too big of a deficit. The Viking defense did force the Bobcats into 16 turnovers, along with blocking three shots.

Leading the way for MVC was Sophomore Jordan Stander who finished with 18 points on seven of 12 shooting from the field, including four three-pointers. Also in double-digits for MVC was Freshman Jordan Epps who finished with 17 points three assists and three rebounds. College of the Ozarks had a big game from Mike Wiebe who scored 35 points on 13 of 16 shooting.

The loss drops MVC to 1-4 on the season while College of the Ozarks improves to 5-1 on the season. The Vikings hit the road to McKenzie, Tennessee for the Bethel Classic. Friday the Vikings play Ohio Midwestern College Friday and Tennessee Temple University Saturday.