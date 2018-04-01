Vikings Come from Behind for Season's First Win Tuesday Night

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's basketball team used a second half comeback to defeat Hannibal-LaGrange University Tuesday night 53-51 at the Burns Athletic Complex.

The Vikings started the game on a fast pace, and were able to build their largest lead of seven points just minutes into the first half. LaGrange would eventually chip away at the Viking lead, and take an eleven point advantage into the halftime break at 33-22.

LaGrange would eventually build their lead to as many as 13 points early in the second half, but MVC would get back into the game with clutch second half shooting and tough defense. The Vikings shot 50-percent from the field in the second half, but limited LaGrange to just 26-percent shooting, giving MVC the lead late in the game.

With a 53-51 lead, the Vikings had to withstand a last-second shot by LaGrange that fell short of the rim at the buzzer, giving MVC their first win of the season. Leading the way for the Vikings was Senior Michael Connor (Ft. Worth, Texas) who finished with 14 points and four assists. Also in double-digits for MVC were Freshman Jordan Epps (Springfield, Mo.) who had 13 points, three assists, and three rebounds, and Senior James Pope (St. Petersburg, Fla.) who had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Vikings improve to 1-1 on the season, while Hannibal-LaGrange falls to 0-3. Up next for the Vikings are two games at the Doane Classic in Doane, Nebraska on Friday at 6 p.m. the Vikings have a rematch with Hastings College, who handed MVC a loss on November 2, and Saturday the Vikings play Doane College at 4 p.m.