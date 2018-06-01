Vikings hold on for ugly 16-10 win vs Chiefs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's defense and rookie wide receiver Stefon Diggs bailed out Teddy Bridgewater for an erratic performance, and the Vikings held on to beat the mistake-prone Kansas City Chiefs 16-10 on Sunday.

Alex Smith's 42-yard touchdown pass to Albert Wilson midway through the fourth quarter pulled the Chiefs within three points, but the Vikings (3-2) played well enough early to survive their ragged finish.

Charcandrick West, one of their replacements for the injured Chiefs star Jamaal Charles, lost a fumble down the stretch. The Chiefs (1-5) had eight penalties enforced for 95 yards.

Diggs had 129 yards on seven catches on a day when Bridgewater threw two interceptions. Adrian Peterson, who was on the sideline late in the game with the Vikings trying to put it away, finished with 60 yards on 26 carries.