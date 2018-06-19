Village Chairman Fighting Dissolution

UPLANDS PARK (AP) - The chairman of the village board in the St. Louis suburb of Uplands Park says he'll keep fighting to keep the village from dissolving.

Some 176 residents of the 445-resident village have signed petitions asking that St. Louis County take over governance. But board chairman Henry Iwenofu told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch it was nothing more than a "land a resource grab" by the county.

County Councilwoman Hazel Erby disputes Iwenofu's characterization, noting that it was Uplands Park citizens who approached the county -- not the other way around.

Another St. Louis County community, St. George, ceased to exist in 2011 following a similar movement by residents.