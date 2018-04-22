Village clerk fired amid comments about Ferguson shootings

By: The Associated Press

UPLANDS PARK (AP) - A local government employee for the village of Uplands Park has been fired amid comments he made in a TV interview blaming police for the shooting of two officers in Ferguson.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the town's Board of Trustees met Tuesday night in a closed session to discuss the status of clerk John Muhammad.

Village attorney Richard Magee said afterward that Muhammad was fired for misrepresenting his job. Muhammad referred to himself both as city manager and city administrator of the community in television interviews.

Muhammed had said the March 12 shooting was a "setup between members of the police fraternity."

Jeffrey L. Williams faces several felony charges in connection with the non-fatal shooting. Police say Williams admitted to the shooting but denied targeting police