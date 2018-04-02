Village of Four Seasons man arrested on charges of growing marijuana

CAMDEN COUNTY - Camden County Sheriff's deputies announced Wednesday they arrested a man in the Village of Four Seasons for growing marijuana.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group searched a home Tuesday at 109 Hardwood Drive and arrested 35-year-old Joshua Marcus.

Deputies said they found marijuana growing at the house, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and nine ounces of marijuana.

Marcus faces potential charges including manufacturing and possession of a controlled substance. According to the sheriff's office, Marcus will appear in court on Nov. 10.

[Editor's note: This story has been edited to clairfy the name of the Village of Four Seasons.]