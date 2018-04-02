Village of Wardsville Residents Have New Postal Addresses

WARDSVILLE - Residents of the Village of Wardsville in Jefferson City can now list Wardsville, MO in their mailing addresses.

The Board of Trustees of the Village has come to an agreement with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to change residents formal mailing addresses.

Since it's formation in 1966, residents have always had to use Jefferson City as their mailing city. According to the Village of Wardsville, this led to issues in clarity of which homes were in the corporate limits of Wardsville and which were in Cole County's unincorporated areas.

In late 2012, Village Attorney David Bandre' sought to get a zip code for Wardsville. The Postal Service denied his request, they did allow for residents to list Wardsville instead of Jefferson City.

According to USPS, any mail still using Jefferson City as the city will be delivered.