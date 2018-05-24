Violent protest at scene of St.Louis shooting

BERKELEY (AP) - Several police cars and a business are damaged after another fatal police shooting spurred new protests in suburban St. Louis.

Police killed a man late Tuesday at a Mobil station in Berkeley, Missouri, and almost immediately a large crowd gathered to protest. Some of the demonstrators became violent. Squad cars were damaged and a man set fire inside a nearby QuikTrip store. The front windows of the QuikTrip were shattered.

Some protesters shouted expletives at police. Others took police tape and wore it over their shoulders or as headbands.

As many as 100 protesters were there at the peak, but before dawn the number dwindled to less than a dozen.

Berkeley is near Ferguson, where a white police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was black, in August.