Virtual reality video shows extent of flooding up close

HERMANN - Former KOMU 8 Anchor and Story-Up founder Sarah Hill shared video that shows the recent flooding in Missouri in virtual reality.

On the video, you can use a mobile device to move around by panning or dragging your finger, or clicking and dragging with a mouse on a desktop. There is a 360 degree view in four different locations. The video shows roads and neighborhoods submerged by the water.

You can find the video here or below.