Virtual School Reopens Enrollment

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Enrollment for students in Missouri's new virtual school has been reopened for elementary and high school students. Missouri's virtual school director, Curt Fuchs, says there are 1800 students taking part, with room for as many as 400 more this year. Hundreds of students who signed up to attend class online didn't follow through. Missouri's virtual instruction program, known as MoVIP, allows elementary and high school students around the state to take classes online using the Internet. The first year of the program does not include classes for sixth, seventh and eighth graders. Program organizers didn't feel they could successfully introduce kindergarten through 12th grade programs all at once.