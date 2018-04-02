Visitation for Officer Norvelle Brown

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Friends and family will begin paying their final respects today for a St. Louis police officer killed in the line of duty. Visitation for 22-year-old officer Norvelle Brown is from 4 to 7 tonight at Austin Layne Mortuary. The funeral will be at 7 tomorrow night at Circle of Light Church. Police continue to search for the person or persons involved in the fatal shooting of the rookie officer. Brown was gunned down Wednesday night while on patrol on the city's north side.