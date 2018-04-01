Visitation Set Thursday for Hall of Famer Musial

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A public visitation for baseball great Stan Musial will be Thursday at the Cathedral Basilica in St. Louis, with a funeral Mass on Saturday.

The St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer died Saturday at age 92 after several years of declining health.

The Cardinals announced Monday that the public visitation will be 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, also at Cathedral Basilica. New York Archbishop Timothy Dolan, St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson and Bishop Richard Stika will officiate.

Following the Mass, the funeral procession will travel to Busch Stadium, where the family will lay a wreath at the base of the Musial statue. After that, a private burial is planned.