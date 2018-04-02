Vlach Appointed to Mental Health Commission

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Blunt has appointed a Kansas City psychiatrist to the Missouri Mental Health Commission. David Vlach was named Monday to the commission that oversees the state Department of Mental Health. He is currently in private practice but previously was the medical director at the Northwest Missouri Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center in St. Joseph. Vlach replaces John Constantino of St. Louis, whose term ended in July. If Vlach is confirmed by the Senate, his term would run through June 2010.