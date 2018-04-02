VoIP Provider SunRocket Suddenly Closes

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

WASHINGTON D.C. - Internet phone service provider SunRocket has ceased operations without warning, throwing nearly 200 people out of work at a Springfield call center. Employees of Bell Industries in Springfield reported for work as usual yesterday, only to learn by afternoon that they no longer had jobs. The company abruptly shut down after Virginia-based SunRocket announced it was folding. The closure comes just one year after the two companies reopened the former MCI call center in Springfield. Bell Industries had been serving SunRocket exclusively. Bell employees said they knew SunRocket was having trouble, but they were still surprised at the sudden shutdown. Last night the recording on SunRocket's customer service line said: "We are no longer taking customer service or sales calls. Goodbye."