Volleyball Sweeps Stephens to Open AMC Tournament

COLUMBIA -- The third-ranked Cougar volleyball team defeated visiting Stephens College by scores of 25-12, 25-14 and 25-14 on Tuesday evening in the quarterfinal round of the American Midwest Conference (AMC) Postseason Tournament. With the win, Columbia improves to 35-1 on the season and will host fourth seeded William Woods University on Thursday in the tournament semifinal round.

Kahoriz Feliz led the Cougar attack with ten kills in 20 attempts on the night. Kelly Corkum was also a force on the offensive end with seven kills of her own. Setter Paula Ferreira led all players in assists with 35, while Elena Berroteran contributed a match-high 19 digs.

Jenna Zmyslony led Stephens with seven kills.

Junior Brooke Simpson earned AMC Player of the Week honors for her efforts in helping the Cougars complete the regular season with four victories last week against Harris-Stowe State University, Stephens College, and two against Lyon College. For the week, she finished with 36 kills in 10 sets played and posted an attack percentage of 0.569. In addition, she added 29 digs, five service aces and four blocks.

For the 11th consecutive week, Columbia held down the No. 3 in the latest NAIA Top 25 Poll released today. The Cougars received 610 total points in the polls, trailing top-ranked Concordia (Calf.) University and No. 2 ranked University of Texas at Brownsville. Biola (Calif.) University and Hastings (Neb.) College rounded out the top five.

The tournament semifinal against the William Woods Owls is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 8th at the Arena of the Southwell Complex. With a victory, Columbia would host the winner of the other semifinal match between Missouri Baptist University and Park University in the AMC Championship Game on Saturday, November 10th at Noon.